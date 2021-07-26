Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Factorial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI) by 35.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Group 1 Automotive were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,432,000 after buying an additional 201,397 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 0.4% in the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,075,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,772,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 69.6% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 450,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,084,000 after purchasing an additional 184,925 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 372,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,846,000 after purchasing an additional 93,361 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Group 1 Automotive by 201.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 345,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,466,000 after purchasing an additional 230,535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Group 1 Automotive alerts:

GPI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Group 1 Automotive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Benchmark increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $190.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their price objective on Group 1 Automotive from $305.00 to $351.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Group 1 Automotive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $202.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.60.

GPI traded down $4.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $163.75. 1,193 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.90. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.66 and a 12 month high of $181.95.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $1.14. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 24.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a boost from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is 7.31%.

In other news, Director Max P. Watson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $765,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,100,013.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Group 1 Automotive Company Profile

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in the metropolitan areas in 15 states in the United States; 33 towns in the United Kingdom; and 3 states in Brazil.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Group 1 Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Group 1 Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.