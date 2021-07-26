Factorial Partners LLC Has $1.16 Million Stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 319.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,700 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $1,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,216,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,818,000 after buying an additional 497,470 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,269,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,573,000 after purchasing an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,149,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,021,000 after purchasing an additional 89,843 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,568,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,005,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,981 shares in the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, with a total value of $46,890.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of REYN traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $29.25. The stock had a trading volume of 41,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 504,557. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $757.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 27.14% and a net margin of 12.49%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

