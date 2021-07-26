Factorial Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group comprises 1.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

Shares of NYSE CFG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $44.04. 121,286 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,788,026. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 9.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.33. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 28.12% and a return on equity of 10.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

