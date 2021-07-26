Factorial Partners LLC Has $3.46 Million Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Factorial Partners LLC lowered its holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 2.4% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 2.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 30.6% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 1.2% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.1% during the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 932 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 90.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $3.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $327.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,134. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.41 and a 12 month high of $354.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $317.38. The company has a market capitalization of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.35. United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.36% and a net margin of 10.87%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on United Rentals from $350.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.62.

In other United Rentals news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.65, for a total value of $862,245.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,858 shares in the company, valued at $5,576,465.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

