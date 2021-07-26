Factorial Partners LLC Has $3.61 Million Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 179.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,100 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Verizon Communications comprises 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 649.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,580 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,102 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,051 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,529,000 after acquiring an additional 24,711 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on VZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.38.

VZ traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $55.69. 313,068 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,208,941. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total transaction of $87,779.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,874,720 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.