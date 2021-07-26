Factorial Partners LLC Invests $2.16 Million in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,160,000. Union Pacific makes up 1.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,082 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 3,994 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 3,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stewardship Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,048 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Benchmark lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.29.

UNP traded down $0.51 during trading on Monday, reaching $219.64. 79,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,721. The stock has a market cap of $145.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.14. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $167.57 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $221.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

