Factorial Partners LLC Lowers Position in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter worth $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $32,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Odey Asset Management Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter valued at $86,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.46. 35,038 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,585,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $14.86 and a one year high of $34.80. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a PE ratio of -10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.13.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $3,857,732.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sam Eldessouky sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.68, for a total transaction of $538,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 116,857 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,029.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,235 shares of company stock worth $4,747,159. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BHC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.