Factorial Partners LLC Makes New $3.62 Million Investment in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Factorial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,300 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,000. Facebook accounts for about 2.5% of Factorial Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Facebook by 1.3% during the first quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,711 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 19.6% in the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.2% in the first quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 7,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.6% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,413 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 65.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.90, for a total transaction of $15,910,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total value of $78,340.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,099,130.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,325,170 shares of company stock valued at $773,598,648. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FB traded up $2.85 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $372.64. The stock had a trading volume of 458,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,665,426. The company’s fifty day moving average is $337.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.90 and a 52-week high of $375.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 35.74%. The firm had revenue of $26.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Facebook’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $320.00 to $340.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.83.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.