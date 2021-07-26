Factorial Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,044,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 274.3% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 4,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 4,595 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.13 on Monday, reaching $77.41. 215,082 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,778,947. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.91. The stock has a market cap of $196.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.71 and a fifty-two week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

