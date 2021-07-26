Factorial Partners LLC Purchases 127,700 Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) by 2,554.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,700 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $5,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% in the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 92.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 52.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $22.25 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52-week low of $12.11 and a 52-week high of $31.52.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The company reported ($1.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.19). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 38.85% and a negative net margin of 6,471.63%. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Bernstein sold 11,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total value of $268,575.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

CCL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.78.

Carnival Co. & Profile

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

