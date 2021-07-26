Factorial Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,748,000. PepsiCo comprises 2.6% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PEP. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mayar Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.7% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1,515.0% during the 1st quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 7,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.70, for a total value of $1,153,581.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at $11,033,824.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group upgraded PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

Shares of PEP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $157.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,349,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.91. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $157.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95. The company has a market cap of $217.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.19. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $19.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It is a food and beverage company with a complementary portfolio of brands, including Frito-Lay, Gatorade, Pepsi-Cola, Quaker, and Tropicana. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; and Africa, Middle East and South Asia The Frito-Lay North America segment markets, distributes, and sells snack foods under the Lay’s, Doritos, Cheetos, Tostitos, Fritos, Ruffles, and Santitas brands.

