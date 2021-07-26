Factorial Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Factorial Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 73,086 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,193,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth about $29,715,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 111.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,629 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,721 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,046 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,828,000 after purchasing an additional 101,082 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EAT traded up $2.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.66. The stock had a trading volume of 19,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,388. Brinker International, Inc. has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $78.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,832.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.90.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%. The business had revenue of $828.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Harriet Edelman sold 4,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $316,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,844,039.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 12,500 shares of Brinker International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.04, for a total transaction of $725,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,953,715.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,303 shares of company stock valued at $9,903,460 over the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EAT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Brinker International from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.10.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name.

