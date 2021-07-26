Factorial Partners LLC Sells 1,230 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Factorial Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) by 32.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in Lithia Motors were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,215,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,426,000 after purchasing an additional 178,370 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 592,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,145,000 after purchasing an additional 27,694 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter worth about $209,532,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lithia Motors by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 423,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 37,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $109,219,000. 94.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lithia Motors alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $462.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $449.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $460.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Lithia Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $374.42.

Shares of LAD stock traded down $5.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $373.97. 3,141 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 383,088. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $344.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.21 and a 52-week high of $417.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.80.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $11.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.17 by $4.95. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.51% and a return on equity of 27.37%. Lithia Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 24.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.70%.

About Lithia Motors

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Lithia Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithia Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.