Falconswap (FSW) Tops 1-Day Volume of $183,948.00

Falconswap (CURRENCY:FSW) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Falconswap has a total market cap of $2.11 million and approximately $183,948.00 worth of Falconswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Falconswap coin can now be bought for $0.0564 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Falconswap has traded 30.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00049315 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002809 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00015692 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $323.27 or 0.00847068 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.26 or 0.00084522 BTC.

Falconswap Coin Profile

Falconswap (CRYPTO:FSW) is a coin. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2020. Falconswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,429,794 coins. Falconswap’s official website is falconswap.com . Falconswap’s official Twitter account is @Falcon_Swap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FalconSwap is a layer-2 scaling solution built on Uniswap and further extendable to aggregate other DeFi platforms like Mooniswap, Kyber, Balancer, Airswap, Bancor etc. FalconSwap is designed to solve the ongoing issues that have been deterring people to start using the DeFi protocols. “

