Fastcoin (FST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $871,587.86

Fastcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 71.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Fastcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0056 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Fastcoin has a market capitalization of $871,587.86 and $995.00 worth of Fastcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fastcoin has traded 45.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002700 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.91 or 0.00048350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.07 or 0.00796613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Fastcoin Profile

Fastcoin (CRYPTO:FST) is a coin. Its genesis date was December 9th, 2020. Fastcoin’s total supply is 156,913,424 coins. Fastcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Fastcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Fastcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare,

Buying and Selling Fastcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fastcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fastcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fastcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

