FB Financial Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.86 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:FBK)

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of FB Financial in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.86 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for FB Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE:FBK opened at $37.93 on Monday. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. FB Financial’s payout ratio is presently 11.80%.

In related news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $102,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FBK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 38.1% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,570,000 after acquiring an additional 320,007 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in FB Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after buying an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $6,130,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the first quarter worth $2,553,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

