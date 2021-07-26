Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,198 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.11% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $1,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,635 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 152,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,888 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the fourth quarter valued at $1,136,000. Institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

AGM opened at $96.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $58.25 and a 52 week high of $111.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $992.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.11.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by ($0.02). Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 26.28% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The business had revenue of $62.09 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%.

Separately, Sidoti reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Mullery sold 1,220 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.86, for a total value of $124,269.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sara Louise Faivre-Davis sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.32, for a total transaction of $50,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,207 shares of company stock valued at $328,410 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA (United States Department of Agriculture) Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

