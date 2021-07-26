Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to report earnings of $1.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10. Federal Realty Investment Trust reported earnings of $0.77 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full year earnings of $4.73 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.66 to $4.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.16 to $5.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 5.29%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet cut Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Mizuho raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $129.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 86,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,992,000 after buying an additional 3,557 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $457,000. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,252,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 78,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT remained flat at $$116.60 during trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 602,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,604. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.26. The company has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were issued a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

