FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,454 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 135,495 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $38,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,134 shares during the period. Crawford Lake Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,478,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 137,194 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 18,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 703.6% in the 1st quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 113,185 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,151,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $297.07 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $300.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.46. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $163.86 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.24.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.99 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.54 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 21.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

In other news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,204 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,426.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.27, for a total transaction of $3,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 101,013 shares of company stock worth $30,668,425. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of FedEx from $366.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $318.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $341.04.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other, and Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

