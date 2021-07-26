Feellike Price Tops $0.0097 on Top Exchanges (FLL)

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Feellike coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar. Feellike has a market cap of $17,303.93 and $3.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00036857 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00102899 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.15 or 0.00129905 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,905.11 or 0.99572200 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002628 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.99 or 0.00814799 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 coins and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 coins. Feellike’s official Twitter account is @FLLcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com . Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial

Feellike Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars.

