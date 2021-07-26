Fei Protocol Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges (FEI)

Fei Protocol (CURRENCY:FEI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One Fei Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002701 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fei Protocol has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. Fei Protocol has a market cap of $2.05 billion and $55.67 million worth of Fei Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00037669 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.75 or 0.00109690 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $49.18 or 0.00132381 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37,296.87 or 1.00388329 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002710 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $305.44 or 0.00822115 BTC.

Fei Protocol Coin Profile

Fei Protocol’s total supply is 2,041,429,433 coins. Fei Protocol’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol

Fei Protocol Coin Trading

