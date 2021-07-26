Ferrari (RACE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Ferrari to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Ferrari has set its FY 2021 guidance at 4.824-5.065 EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 35.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ferrari to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NYSE RACE opened at $212.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.84. The stock has a market cap of $39.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.90. Ferrari has a 12 month low of $176.03 and a 12 month high of $233.66.
Ferrari Company Profile
Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.
