Fiduciary Trust Co. Boosts Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. grew its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.06, for a total value of $278,954.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,150.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,768,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 142,042 shares of company stock valued at $19,971,447 over the last quarter. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Waste Management in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.75.

Waste Management stock opened at $146.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 24.44% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.07%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

