Fiduciary Trust Co. Cuts Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 43.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,945 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 280.0% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 70.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on DD. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.78.

Shares of DD opened at $74.22 on Monday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.12 and a fifty-two week high of $87.27. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In related news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total transaction of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

