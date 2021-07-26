Fiduciary Trust Co. Invests $1.10 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $26,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $64,000. 55.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TPL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

In other news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 281 shares of company stock valued at $449,940 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPL opened at $1,499.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.63 billion, a PE ratio of 68.97 and a beta of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,521.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 52-week low of $427.69 and a 52-week high of $1,773.95.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 34.01% and a net margin of 58.70%. The business had revenue of $84.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million. Analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 31.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

Texas Pacific Land Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.