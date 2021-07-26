Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:FIE) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €71.43 ($84.03).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Independent Research set a €74.00 ($87.06) price target on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($91.76) price objective on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of FRA:FIE opened at €65.60 ($77.18) on Monday. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €65.50 ($77.06) and a 52 week high of €77.50 ($91.18). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €65.31.

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

