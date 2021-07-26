Financial Review: Integer (NYSE:ITGR) versus Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition (NASDAQ:ENVX) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.1% of Integer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.5% of Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Integer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition 0 0 1 0 3.00

Integer currently has a consensus target price of $92.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.71%. Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.23%. Given Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition is more favorable than Integer.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.83 $77.26 million $2.77 33.22 Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.49 million N/A N/A

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition.

Profitability

This table compares Integer and Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 6.54% 6.66% 3.41% Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Integer beats Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures. It also provides cardiac rhythm management products, including implantable pacemakers, implantable cardioverter defibrillators, insertable cardiac monitors, implantable cardiac pacing and defibrillation leads, and heart failure therapies; neuromodulation products, such as implantable spinal cord stimulators; and non-rechargeable batteries, feedthroughs, device enclosures, machined components, and lead components and sub-assemblies. In addition, the company offers rechargeable batteries and chargers; and arthroscopic, laparoscopic, and general surgery devices and components, such as harmonic scalpels, shaver blades, burr shavers, radio frequency probes, biopsy probes, trocars, electrocautery components, wound dressings, GERD treatment components, and phacoemulsification needles. Further, it provides orthopedic products that include instruments used in hip, knee, and spine surgeries, as well as reamers and chisels. Additionally, the company offers customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies for the energy, military, and environmental markets. It serves multi-national original equipment manufacturers and their affiliated subsidiaries in the cardiac, neuromodulation, orthopedics, vascular, and advanced surgical and portable medical markets. The company was formerly known as Greatbatch, Inc. and changed its name to Integer Holdings Corporation in July 2016. Integer Holdings Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition

Rodgers Silicon Valley Acquisition Corp entered into a definitive agreement and plan of merger for a business combination with Enovix Corporation.

