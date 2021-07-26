First Advantage Co.’s (NYSE:FA) Quiet Period Will Expire on August 2nd

First Advantage’s (NYSE:FA) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 2nd. First Advantage had issued 25,500,000 shares in its public offering on June 23rd. The total size of the offering was $382,500,000 based on an initial share price of $15.00. During First Advantage’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several research firms have issued reports on FA. Evercore ISI began coverage on First Advantage in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of First Advantage in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Advantage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $18.95 on Monday. First Advantage has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $21.37.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. The company offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and screening products.

