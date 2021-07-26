First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422,667 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 291,591 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.39% of First American Financial worth $23,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in First American Financial in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAF opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.79. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $66.92.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on FAF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First American Financial in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

