First American Financial Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.66 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:FAF)

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First American Financial in a note issued to investors on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst M. Hughes now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for First American Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.96 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 11.95%. First American Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FAF. Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on First American Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

FAF stock opened at $65.50 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.19. First American Financial has a twelve month low of $44.05 and a twelve month high of $66.92. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.79.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FAF. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 72.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

About First American Financial

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

