First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.

D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 30.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,207,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 528,167 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of First BanCorp. worth $13,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,984 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,138,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,118,000 after purchasing an additional 387,601 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 11.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,105,619 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,229,000 after purchasing an additional 429,444 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in First BanCorp. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 4,052,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,361,000 after purchasing an additional 42,311 shares during the period. 92.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBP stock opened at $11.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a 1 year low of $4.94 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.23.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.09. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.64%.

In other First BanCorp. news, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of First BanCorp. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,601,834.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their target price on First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

