First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) had its target price reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial Bancorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Get First Financial Bancorp. alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FFBC traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.53. The company had a trading volume of 729 shares, compared to its average volume of 383,471. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. First Financial Bancorp. has a one year low of $11.28 and a one year high of $26.62.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 27.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other First Financial Bancorp. news, Director Thomas Murray Obrien sold 39,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $1,014,461.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,600 shares in the company, valued at $981,212. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Claude E. Davis sold 33,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $846,515.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 221,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,672,729.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 89,892 shares of company stock valued at $2,293,206. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 45.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $95,000. Eagle Ridge Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the first quarter worth $208,000. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile

First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.

Featured Story: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Bancorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Bancorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.