First Internet Bancorp Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.18 Per Share (NASDAQ:INBK)

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Internet Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Internet Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.55 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.60 EPS.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.10). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 12.89%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ INBK opened at $29.97 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.32 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.81. First Internet Bancorp has a 12-month low of $13.99 and a 12-month high of $41.55.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 314.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

