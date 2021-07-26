First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Sold by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lessened its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 353,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,235 shares during the period. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF comprises approximately 2.7% of Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC owned 0.73% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $17,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 18,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 4,410 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,911,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,547,000 after acquiring an additional 545,814 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 53.2% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 834,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,581,000 after acquiring an additional 47,002 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:HYLS traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,526. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.56. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.57 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

