FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) Shares Bought by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 24.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 712,259 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,016 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of FirstEnergy worth $24,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 152.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Curi Capital acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 87.1% in the first quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FirstEnergy alerts:

FE opened at $38.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

About FirstEnergy

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for FirstEnergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstEnergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.