FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $40.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 3.98% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FE. Barclays raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. FirstEnergy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.83.

Shares of NYSE FE opened at $38.47 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62. FirstEnergy has a 1 year low of $26.17 and a 1 year high of $39.74.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after buying an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,569,000 after buying an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,952,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in FirstEnergy by 96.2% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 21,442 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

