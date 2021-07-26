FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) PT Raised to $38.00

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price objective raised by Mizuho from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Mizuho’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.22% from the stock’s current price.

FE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

FE opened at $38.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.83. FirstEnergy has a 52-week low of $26.17 and a 52-week high of $39.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 18.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that FirstEnergy will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 149,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,614 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 16.6% in the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 102,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,569,000 after purchasing an additional 14,638 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FirstEnergy in the first quarter worth $9,952,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in FirstEnergy by 96.2% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 43,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 21,442 shares during the period. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes.

