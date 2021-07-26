FirstMark Horizon Acquisition (NYSE:FMAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $9.75

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FMAC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.78, with a volume of 99191 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.78.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.90.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $2,672,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition by 40,063.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 29,647 shares during the last quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,500,000. Brant Point Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $1,672,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FirstMark Horizon Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $101,000. 54.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstMark Horizon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

