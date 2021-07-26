Flamingo Market Capitalization Hits $55.68 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 5.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Flamingo has a market cap of $55.68 million and approximately $30.61 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 20% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00036682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.90 or 0.00102963 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.67 or 0.00129517 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,036.71 or 1.00619629 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002652 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.09 or 0.00823425 BTC.

About Flamingo

Flamingo’s launch date was September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance . Flamingo’s official website is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

