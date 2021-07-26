FLO (FLO) Price Reaches $0.0418 on Exchanges

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded up 17% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One FLO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FLO has a market capitalization of $6.36 million and $60,018.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, FLO has traded up 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000246 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About FLO

FLO (CRYPTO:FLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. FLO’s official website is flo.cash. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FLO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FLO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

