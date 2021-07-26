Fluity Market Cap Hits $1.39 Million (FLTY)

Fluity (CURRENCY:FLTY) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One Fluity coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0562 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular exchanges. Fluity has a total market capitalization of $1.39 million and $2,872.00 worth of Fluity was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Fluity has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00036805 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00103734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00129700 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36,888.30 or 0.99543574 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002650 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $303.82 or 0.00819853 BTC.

About Fluity

Fluity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,708,277 coins. Fluity’s official Twitter account is @FluityFinance

Fluity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fluity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fluity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fluity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

