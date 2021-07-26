FlypMe Hits Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One FlypMe coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0609 or 0.00000156 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 60.8% higher against the dollar. FlypMe has a total market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $3,184.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00050314 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002813 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00015608 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002563 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.74 or 0.00849118 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00084046 BTC.

FlypMe Profile

FlypMe (CRYPTO:FYP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FlypMe is flyp.me . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

