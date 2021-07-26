FOAM Price Hits $0.0363 on Top Exchanges (FOAM)

FOAM (CURRENCY:FOAM) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. During the last seven days, FOAM has traded 33.7% higher against the dollar. FOAM has a market cap of $11.48 million and approximately $14,510.00 worth of FOAM was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FOAM coin can now be purchased for $0.0363 or 0.00000098 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.11 or 0.00048737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002693 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $302.55 or 0.00814334 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005484 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

FOAM Profile

FOAM is a coin. FOAM’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 316,571,950 coins. FOAM’s official Twitter account is @foamspace and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for FOAM is blog.foam.space . The official website for FOAM is www.foam.space . The Reddit community for FOAM is /r/foamprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FOAM is an open protocol for decentralized, geospatial data markets. The protocol is designed to empower users to build a consensus-driven map of the world that can be trusted for every application. As technology evolves and changes, maps need to change too. FOAM secures physical space on the blockchain, harnessing the power of Ethereum with a cryptographic software utility token used to provide computational work and verification to the network. The component elements of the FOAM protocol are designed to provide spatial protocols, standards, and applications that bring geospatial data to blockchains and empower a consensus-driven map of the world. Token mechanisms and crypto economics underpin the elements of FOAM and empower the distributed users to coordinate and interact in a decentralized and permissionless fashion. “

Buying and Selling FOAM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FOAM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FOAM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FOAM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

