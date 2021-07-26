Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2542275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.
Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,313,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,008,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,144,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:WPF)
Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans
Receive News & Ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foley Trasimene Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.