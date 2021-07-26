Foley Trasimene Acquisition (NYSE:WPF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.11

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:WPF) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.11 and last traded at $9.11, with a volume of 2542275 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Separately, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.95.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.90 per share, with a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder William P. Foley II purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.98 per share, with a total value of $998,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenhouse Funds LLLP acquired a new stake in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter worth $14,313,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,008,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,868,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $36,144,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foley Trasimene Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at $269,000. 56.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:WPF)

Foley Trasimene Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying a prospective target business in financial technology or business process outsourcing.

