FormFactor, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share (NASDAQ:FORM)

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lowered their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for FormFactor in a report issued on Friday, July 23rd. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.29.

FORM has been the topic of several other research reports. DA Davidson upgraded FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CL King began coverage on FormFactor in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $36.32 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92 and a beta of 1.42. FormFactor has a 52-week low of $22.37 and a 52-week high of $52.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $186.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 14.24% and a net margin of 11.43%. FormFactor’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.83, for a total transaction of $895,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 372,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,347,427.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FORM. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FormFactor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in FormFactor in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of FormFactor by 203.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

