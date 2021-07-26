Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSUGY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

OTCMKTS:FSUGY opened at $37.41 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.40. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $41.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.07.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

