Fortuna (FOTA) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded up 52.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Fortuna has a total market capitalization of $169,411.48 and $26.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded up 98% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fortuna

FOTA is a coin. It launched on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . The official website for Fortuna is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

