Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Up 3.4%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) rose 3.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. Approximately 35,360 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,043,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.

FSM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$11.25 to C$9.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$12.00 to C$9.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. CIBC lowered their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.94. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Fortuna Silver Mines had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 15.02%. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

