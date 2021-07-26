Foundation Mastercard Sells 78,973 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.29, for a total transaction of $30,822,372.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 107,665,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,020,945,576.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Foundation Mastercard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 23rd, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.18, for a total transaction of $30,813,685.14.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.75, for a total transaction of $29,832,050.75.

On Monday, July 19th, Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $29,246,860.82.

Shares of MA traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $392.80. 2,283,418 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,802,612. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $389.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.08, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.73.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.38% and a return on equity of 100.68%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $454.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $398.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $3,290,758,000. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

