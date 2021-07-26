Fountain (FTN) Market Cap Reaches $678,276.46

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Fountain has a market cap of $678,276.46 and approximately $7,338.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Fountain has traded down 4.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Fountain

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

